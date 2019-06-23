View all in Latest
Eradicate illegal guns, crime in KZN, IFP urges police

The IFP's Blessed Gwala says the justice system needs to act decisively to put an end to politically motivated killings in KZN.

Police Minister Bheki Cele giving an update on the progress made by the inter-ministerial committee set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate political killings in KZN. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Police Minister Bheki Cele giving an update on the progress made by the inter-ministerial committee set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate political killings in KZN. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) called on the KwaZulu-Natal government to work around the clock in implementing tangible plans aimed at eradicating crime and illegal guns in the province.

The call comes in the wake of the murder of former Ndwedwe mayor Maxwell Hadebe.

Hadebe was shot dead outside his business premises last week.

He was mayor of the local municipality between 2011 and 2016.

The motive for the killing is not yet known.

The IFP's Blessed Gwala says the justice system needs to act decisively to put an end to politically motivated killings in KZN.

“We need to have them using the apparatus in making sure it doesn’t happen again.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

