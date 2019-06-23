CT substation explosion leaves 2 electricians injured
The men were trying to restore power to the area on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Two electricians have suffered burns following an explosion at a substation in Vredehoek.
The men were trying to restore power to the area on Saturday.
This after a number of suburbs including Kensington, Delft and Maitland suffered power outages due to strong winds and heavy rain on Friday night.
ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said: “The two men believed to be in their 30s sustained burns while opening an electrical box. One suffered serious injuries and was tried with advanced life support interventions while the other suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to a private hospital in the are for further care. The exact cause of the explosion is not known yet to ER24, but fire and electrical departments, as well as SAPS, were on the scene for further investigation.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
