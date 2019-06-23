Cele visits family of fatally shot Soweto cop to offer condolences
Constable Nhlamulo Vukeya was shot and killed during an operation at the Nancefield hostels in Soweto.
SOWETO - Police Minister Bheki Cele has apologised to the family of a 28-year-old officer who was shot dead in the line of duty on Thursday after they found out about the death of their son in social media.
Cele visited the family in Soweto on Sunday and conveyed his condolences.
Three suspects were arrested during the operation.
Cele said he was concerned about the number of young police officers who are killed in the line of duty.
He apologised to the family after they heard about the news of the death of their child from social media.
“You can’t just hear on the streets that your [relative] is dead. It’s unAfrican and I feel their pain.”
The minister said they would find out who leaked the news of Vukeya’s death before the family could be informed.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
