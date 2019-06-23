Bususiwe Mkhwebane intensifies investigation into Ramaphosa's election campaign

Mkhwebane subpoenaed three bank accounts linked to President Ramaphosa's election campaign as part of her money laundering investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Advocate Bususiwe Mkhwebane subpoenaed three bank accounts linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa's election campaign as part of her money laundering investigation.

According to a Sunday Times report, the presidency said it will respond to Mkhwebane's investigations into donations amounting to R400 million made to his campaign.

The public protector is looking into whether Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament about a R500,000 donation to his campaign by scandal-plagued Bosasa.

Bosasa has been implicated in the state capture commission of inquiry.

Mkhwebane has given the president another week to respond to her Bosasa report.

RAMAPHOSA CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF BOSASA IMPLICATION NOTICE FROM MKHWEBANE

Earlier this month, Ramaphosa confirmed he received a notice in terms of section 7(9) of the Public Protector Act that he is implicated in allegations of violating the executive ethics code in relation his answer on the circumstances surrounding the payment of R500,000 from Bosasa to his presidential campaign in 2017.

The notice means the Public Protector has enough evidence for an effective prima facie case against the president, but it also gives the implicated party the opportunity to respond.

The Presidency noted that a section 7 (9) was issued if “it appears to the Public Protector during the course of an investigation that any person is being implicated in the matter being investigated and that such implication may be to the detriment of that person or that an adverse finding pertaining to that person may result”.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane gave Ramaphosa until 21 June to respond.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)