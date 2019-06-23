Bususiwe Mkhwebane intensifies investigation into Ramaphosa's election campaign
Mkhwebane subpoenaed three bank accounts linked to President Ramaphosa's election campaign as part of her money laundering investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Advocate Bususiwe Mkhwebane subpoenaed three bank accounts linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa's election campaign as part of her money laundering investigation.
According to a Sunday Times report, the presidency said it will respond to Mkhwebane's investigations into donations amounting to R400 million made to his campaign.
The public protector is looking into whether Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament about a R500,000 donation to his campaign by scandal-plagued Bosasa.
Bosasa has been implicated in the state capture commission of inquiry.
Mkhwebane has given the president another week to respond to her Bosasa report.
RAMAPHOSA CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF BOSASA IMPLICATION NOTICE FROM MKHWEBANE
Earlier this month, Ramaphosa confirmed he received a notice in terms of section 7(9) of the Public Protector Act that he is implicated in allegations of violating the executive ethics code in relation his answer on the circumstances surrounding the payment of R500,000 from Bosasa to his presidential campaign in 2017.
The notice means the Public Protector has enough evidence for an effective prima facie case against the president, but it also gives the implicated party the opportunity to respond.
The Presidency noted that a section 7 (9) was issued if “it appears to the Public Protector during the course of an investigation that any person is being implicated in the matter being investigated and that such implication may be to the detriment of that person or that an adverse finding pertaining to that person may result”.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane gave Ramaphosa until 21 June to respond.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Babadi Tlatsana tells state capture commission why she donated R1m to the ANC
-
I was told Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill me, witness tells Zondo commission
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural Iconography of slaying
-
Eradicate illegal guns, crime in KZN, IFP urges police
-
SA Express subcontractor at Zondo commission: I was used for shady dealings
-
Public financial management practices 'not followed' in R400m SA Express deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.