Babadi Tlatsana tells state capture commission why she donated R1m to the ANC
Witness Babadi Tlatsana said on the instruction of SA Express manager Brian van Wyk, she obtained details for the ANC and made the payment.
JOHANNESBURG – The ANC has once again been implicated in the state capture commission of inquiry -this time by - Babadi Tlatsana, a Mahikeng businesswoman who revealed she was instructed to donate R1 million to the ruling party in 2016.
Tlatsana detailed various transactions involving her company Koroneka which was subcontracted by SA Express in the North West.
Earlier this year, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi alleged that several ANC officials, including some of the top 6 received bribes amounting to millions of rands.
#StateCaptureInquiry Tlatsana says Van Wyk told him told her— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 22, 2019
"This 20 million needs to go to ministers, its short of 5 million to be complete" says Tlatsana as she relays what she is hearing in the recording.
“Mr van Wyk was putting pressure that day saying we should put money into the ANC. Everything he spoke about was ANC this and ANC that.
However, she claimed she has no idea why she had to do so.
“How much did you pay donation to the ANC?” Chair Raymond Zondo asked.
“R1 million chair.” Tlatsana revealed.
“1 million rand?” Zondo probed.
“Yes chair.” Tlatsana responded.
The businesswoman added that the money she paid as a donation to the party was in 2016.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
#StateCaptureInquiry Tlatsana says that on the further cash Koroneka recieved— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 22, 2019
Dipuo Peters must get R10 million
Lynne Brown must get R10 Million
And Supra Mahumapelo R10 million.
BD
