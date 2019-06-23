2 dead, 3 injured in Cape Town bakkie collision
ER24 said one of the bakkies descending the pass towards Grabouw lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died, and three others have been injured after two bakkies collided on the N2, Sir Lowry's Pass on Saturday.
The two men were declared dead on the arrival and another man and woman from another vehicle sustained serious injuries and taken to hospital.
ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said: “They were unfortunately declared dead on arrival. An adult male and an adult female who were found in the same vehicle were found with serious injuries and were retreated and transported to hospital. The driver of the second bakkie had suffered minor injuries and declined transportation to hospital. The cause of the actual accident has not yet been determined.”
