Zimbabwean drug mule could face more charges in Beaufort West

Esther Chakaira was already sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Beaufort West Regional Court this week.

Drugs. Picture: Stock.XCHNG
Drugs. Picture: Stock.XCHNG
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A drug mule from Zimbabwe who was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Beaufort West Regional Court this week could face more charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Esther Chakaira was arrested last October.

Chakaira was arrested after one kilogramme of tik was found in the luggage compartment of a passenger bus travelling through Beaufort West towards Cape Town.

It had an estimated street value of worth R350 000.

The Police'S Malcolm Potjie said, “Police has commended the members for their dedication and vigilance for arresting the suspect. This should be a deterrent to people to obey the laws of our country.”

