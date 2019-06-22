Why MultiChoice will be cutting jobs
MultiChoice says it can no longer avoid restructuring its business as it needs to adapt to changing trends in the market.
JOHANNESBURG - Just hours after labour federation Cosatu slammed business and government for not having a plan for the effects of the fourth industrial revolution on jobs, leading pay-TV operator MultiChoice announced it will be shedding jobs.
MultiChoice says it will start section 189 consultation processes with over 2,000 employees at its call centres and walk-in services over the next two months.
This comes after the company warned last year that it might have to cut jobs as its customers abandon call centres and other traditional contact centres for digital services.
Many argue that it’s been a long time coming, the replacement of manual labour by technology and digital services.
MultiChoice says it can no longer avoid restructuring its business as it needs to adapt to changing trends in the market.
This is exactly what Cosatu warned of in its reaction to the State of the Nation Address – saying it’s not convinced that business and the government are properly preparing for the opportunities and dangers of the fourth industrial revolution on jobs.
It criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to locate the presidential 4th industrial revolution commission in the department of communication, saying this is not a comprehensive plan for the entire economy and society as needed.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Thandi Modise's animal cruelty case postponed to July
-
Stress less, says City of Joburg. You will have water despite maintenance plans
-
CT authorities investigate rail-related deaths
-
FlySafair staff who found foetus on plane to receive counselling
-
Investigation after 200 pupils hospitalised in Limpopo following stomach cramps
-
Rand inches back up in wake of Ramaphosa speech, stocks slide
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.