Weather conditions wreak havoc on Western Cape roads

In Cape Town, a tree fell onto a train at Thornton Station in the early hours of Saturday causing some delays.

CAPE TOWN - Inclement weather conditions have wrought havoc on some roads across the Western Cape.

The R321 between Grabouw and Villiersdorp had to be closed on Friday night due to a huge sandstorm.

In Cape Town, a tree fell onto a train at Thornton Station in the early hours of Saturday causing some delays.

On Saturday afternoon, traffic officials closed Franschhoek Pass due to rockfalls.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “Last night, we had to close off the R321 [because] several vehicles got stuck in the sand. We will do our utter best to reopen the road.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)