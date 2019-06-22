WATCH LIVE: Babadi Tlatsana continues testimony
Eyewitness News | For the first time since it began, the State Capture Commission, sat over the weekend to hear testimony from Tlatsana.
JOHANNESBURG - For the first time since it began the State Capture Commission sat over the weekend.
On Saturday, the commisison continued to hear evidence from Mahikeng entrepreneur Babadi Tlatsana regarding several irregularities in a R400 million deal that was awarded to SA Express.
Her name was introduced by former SA Express head of security Timothy Ngwenya.
Ngwenya said he received audio recordings from Tlatsana that implicate former ministers Lynn Brown and Dipuo Peters.
So far, Tlatsana's testimony has painted her as a naive victim of mass looting.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
