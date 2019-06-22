Thandi Modise's animal cruelty case postponed to July
Modise failed to make an appearance at the Potchefstroom court in the North West on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament says speaker Thandi Modise's court case has been postponed to 22 July by agreement of all parties.
Modise failed to make an appearance at the Potchefstroom court in the North West on Friday but said she was busy with parliament.
Parliamentary Speaker Moloto Mothapo refuted claims that a warrant of arrest had been issued against the speaker.
The case is in connection with alleged animal cruelty in 2014 when cattle and pigs died in her farm after being left unattended without food or water.
Mothapo says Modise will appear in court next month.
“It’s something that has been decided by the courts and it was an agreement by both parties.”
HISTORY OF MODISE'S CHARGES
In 2014, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) charged Modise for the death of each animal found dead or neglected on her Modderfontein farm in the North West.
The SPCA said Modise could face more than 200 charges under the Animal Protection Act if she was found guilty.
More than 120 animals were put down and another 130 rescued on Modise's farm after they were left without water or food for nearly two weeks.
It was claimed the farm manager left to deal with personal matters when the workers absconded.
The speaker was accused of underpaying her employees.
She dismissed the allegations, calling them baseless and malicious.
Modise said it was bizarre that her farmworkers left without telling her.
