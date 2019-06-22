SA Express subcontractor at Zondo commission: I was used for shady dealings

Tlatsana who was the sole director of Koroneka Trading and Projects implicated SA Express manager Brian van Wyk in her testimony on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard allegations from Babadi Tlatsana who a subcontractor for South Africa Express, in the North West, on how her company was used to do shady dealings.

She testified that her company received R9 million for asset management and financial services in 2015 and the money left her company's accounts to an unknown company called Neo Solutions.

Tlatsana, who said she was used, claimed she was told by Van Wyk that the money was for trucks and security cameras at North West airports which were never bought.

“That was my concern and torture; that I don’t know what is going on and no one is saying anything. I think I was in a confused state.”

Tlatsana said she decided to start recording her conversations with Van Wyk: “After I spoke to my father, he said I must record these people because he thought their intentions were to put me into trouble with all these monies. That’s when I began to record every conversation.”

