Ramaphosa hails appointment of 3 women to SCA as ongoing transformation
The Presidency said this follows recommendations made by the Judicial Service Commission which interviewed nine candidates in April.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the appointment of three women to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) shows government's commitment to ongoing transformation on the bench.
The president announced the new justices on Friday with three of them being women.
Ramaphosa also appointed justice Xola Mlungisi Petse as deputy judge president at the SCA.
Justice Caroline Elizabeth is one of the appointees who has been an acting judge at the Constitutional Court.
She's joined by 58 year old justice Yvonne Thokozile Mbatha from KwaZulu-Natal.
Justice Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa has been deputy judge president in the Limpopo division since 2016 and has been acting in the SCA for 2017 and 2018.
They're joined by judges Clive Plasket from Johannesburg and Vuminkosi Dloldo from the Western Cape.
Ramaphosa has wished the judges well in their appointments.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
