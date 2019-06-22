Stress less, says City of Joburg. You will have water despite maintenance plans
The City of Joburg moved to allay fears that the planned maintenance will not cause any unusual water interruptions.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has assured residents no taps will run dry because of the planned 54-hour maintenance work on a major pipeline next week.
From Monday, Rand Water will install a valve - affected the line from Lethabo to the Vereeniging pump station - and the entire service is scheduled to take more than two days.
Concerns were raised about the impact this will have on the supply of water for many residents and businesses.
The municipality moved to allay fears that the planned maintenance will not cause any unusual water interruptions.
MMC for environment and infrastructure services Nico de Jager said, “Johannesburg Water and Rand Water came up with a plan to minimise impact on our residents.”
De Jager has however appealed to residents to use water sparingly.
“We don’t want to find ourselves in a situation where we run out of water because of irresponsible behaviour.”
The city says it will ensure its reservoirs are full before Monday.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
