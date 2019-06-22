IFP: Justice system an 'enabler' of KZN political killings

The party reacted to the recent murder of former Ndwedwe Mayor Maxwell Hadebe.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has raised concerns over what it had described as the failure of the justice system to deal harshly with political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party reacted to the recent murder of former Ndwedwe Mayor Maxwell Hadebe.

It said the compromised system was the enabler of politically motivated killings in the province.

Hadebe was shot dead outside his business premises on Thursday.

He was the mayor of the local municipality between 2011 and 2016.

The motive for his murder remained unknown.

The IFP's Blessed Gwala said: “The justice system only acts after the killings, but there is nothing in place which can actually be used as part of intelligence in trying to curb it before it happens.”

