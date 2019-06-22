IFP: Justice system an 'enabler' of KZN political killings
The party reacted to the recent murder of former Ndwedwe Mayor Maxwell Hadebe.
JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has raised concerns over what it had described as the failure of the justice system to deal harshly with political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
The party reacted to the recent murder of former Ndwedwe Mayor Maxwell Hadebe.
It said the compromised system was the enabler of politically motivated killings in the province.
Hadebe was shot dead outside his business premises on Thursday.
He was the mayor of the local municipality between 2011 and 2016.
The motive for his murder remained unknown.
The IFP's Blessed Gwala said: “The justice system only acts after the killings, but there is nothing in place which can actually be used as part of intelligence in trying to curb it before it happens.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
First Khoisan praise singer at Sona labelled a conman
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
Why MultiChoice will be cutting jobs
-
SA Express subcontractor at Zondo commission: I was used for shady dealings
-
FlySafair staff who found foetus on plane to receive counselling
-
S. Africans come together to buy electricity for single SA mom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.