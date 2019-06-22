I was told Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill me, witness tells Zondo commission
Tlatsana said kept quiet because she was scared former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill her if she spoke out.
JOHANNESBURG - During her testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Saturday, witness Babadi Tlatsana director of Koroneka Trading testified that she had received deaths threats.
Tlatsana told the commission that the SA Express contract she received to operate Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports were awarded without following the proper procurement process.
Tlantsana's company was appointed to handle ground services at both airports but she started to realise that her business account was being misused.
She said she became suspicious and locked out SA Express manager Brian van Wyk from all her business accounts.
Tlatsana said kept quiet because she was scared former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill her if she spoke out.
“I attended a funeral in Mafikeng and one gentleman came up to me and asked what I was doing there because Supra wanted to kill me because they said I ran away with the airport money.”
She claimed Van Wyk used it to facilitate payments to certain powerful African National Congress politicians.
Tlatsana said those included then-ministers Dipuo Peters, Lynne Brown and Mahumapelo who were all set to pocket R10 million.
“R20 million had to go to the ministers. They had received R5 million but needed to be paid the R15 million.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
First Khoisan praise singer at Sona labelled a conman
-
Weather conditions wreak havoc on Western Cape roads
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
SA Express subcontractor at Zondo commission: I was used for shady dealings
-
6 law enforcement officials taken into custody for allegedly accepting bribes
-
Why MultiChoice will be cutting jobs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.