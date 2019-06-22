I was told Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill me, witness tells Zondo commission

Tlatsana said kept quiet because she was scared former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill her if she spoke out.

JOHANNESBURG - During her testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Saturday, witness Babadi Tlatsana director of Koroneka Trading testified that she had received deaths threats.

Tlatsana told the commission that the SA Express contract she received to operate Mafikeng and Pilanesberg airports were awarded without following the proper procurement process.

Tlantsana's company was appointed to handle ground services at both airports but she started to realise that her business account was being misused.

She said she became suspicious and locked out SA Express manager Brian van Wyk from all her business accounts.

Tlatsana said kept quiet because she was scared former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill her if she spoke out.

“I attended a funeral in Mafikeng and one gentleman came up to me and asked what I was doing there because Supra wanted to kill me because they said I ran away with the airport money.”

She claimed Van Wyk used it to facilitate payments to certain powerful African National Congress politicians.

Tlatsana said those included then-ministers Dipuo Peters, Lynne Brown and Mahumapelo who were all set to pocket R10 million.

“R20 million had to go to the ministers. They had received R5 million but needed to be paid the R15 million.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)