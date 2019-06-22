Homecare nurse, 3 accomplices slapped hefty sentences for murdering woman (81)

Marie Verwey was found murdered at her home, the Villa Merwe guesthouse, in Paradyskloof Stellenbosch in February 2018.

CAPE TOWN - A homecare nurse and her three accomplices have been slapped with hefty prison sentences for the murder of an 81-year-old Stellenbosch woman.

The sentence had been handed down in the Western Cape High Court.

Judge Mushtak Parker sentenced Nicolize Geldenhuys to life behind bars for murdering the elderly woman she was hired to take care of.

Geldenhuys's boyfriend Romeo Hendricks was sentenced to 28 years for murder, while co-accused Enrico Malherbe and Andre Coetzee each received a 23-year sentence.

Earlier this year, the four were found guilty of killing Marie Verwey in 2017.

The woman was stabbed more than 60 times and robbed of hundreds of thousands of rands worth of personal belongings.

In handing down the sentence, Parker said Geldenhuys behaved like someone who had no soul or conscience.