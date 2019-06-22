Halle Berry's home broken into

According to TMZ, the 59-year-old man first showed up at Halle's property in January where he allegedly fiddled with the locks, but left after being approached by her gardener.

LONDON - A man has allegedly tried to steal Halle Berry's home, after breaking in and changing one of the locks.

Ronald Eugene Griffin has been arrested after he allegedly tried to break into the home of the 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' actress and even managed to have one of the locks changed after claiming he was the new owner of the property.

According to TMZ, the 59-year-old man first showed up at Halle's property in January where he allegedly fiddled with the locks, but left after being approached by her gardener.

In March, Ronald then returned to the home, and police received a trespassing call from workers at the estate who alleged the man had arrived with a locksmith and had claimed he was the new owner of the home and had the deed to prove it.

Ronald allegedly managed to have one of the locks changed, and is believed to have called police when he was confronted by Halle's employees, claiming that he owned the home and accusing the workers of trespassing.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Ronald maintained he was the owner of the home when police arrived on the scene, but LAPD detectives quickly determined he had fraudulently changed the title of the residence.

The man has now been arrested and hit with a felony count of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and an additional count of petty theft.

For 52-year-old Halle, this is the first time she's had issues with alleged intruders in her home, as back in 2011, she claimed she came home to find a man staring at her through the glass in her kitchen door.

She told police at the time: "As I opened my glass kitchen door and closed it behind me, all of a sudden I sensed someone behind me and turned to see the intruder standing less than a foot behind me, staring through my glass kitchen door."