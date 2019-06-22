View all in Latest
FlySafair staff who found foetus on plane to receive counselling

Police are now investigating the circumstances while the airline has given its full support to the authorities.

Picture: FlySafair.co.za
one hour ago

WARNING: Please note the following story may be disturbing to sensitive readers.

JOHANNESBURG - FlySafair says technical crew members who discovered a foetus in the waste management system of a plane will receive trauma counselling.

Passengers disembarked from the plane in Durban on Friday morning after the crew made the discovery before the flight took off.

This happened while passengers were already on-board waiting for take-off at King Shaka International Airport. The plane was en route to Johannesburg.

Police are now investigating the circumstances while the airline has given its full support to the authorities.

FlySafair's Kirby Gordon said, “We have a counsellor on staff who we maintain in case anything happens. Mental health is very important given the business we are in. The staff will receive counselling.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

