Desiree Ellis’ best moment during the FIFA Women's Cup
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says it was surreal to experience the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
Speaking to Radio 702's Buhle Madulini on Sports Talk, Ellis said walking onto the pitch and hearing the South African national anthem made her tear up.
#SportsTalk "What moment stood out for you during the #FIFAWC2019 ?" @Buhlemad asks coach Ellis. pic.twitter.com/W3eI5KrIrL— 702 (@Radio702) June 21, 2019
After losing all three matches at the tournament, Banyana were knocked out, after a bruising 4-0 loss to Germany at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
The coach praised the players saying they are top class.
Listen to the audio below for more.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
