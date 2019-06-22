View all in Latest
Damages caused by fire at Springs hospital estimated at nearly R80k

Patients and staff were evacuated after the blaze broke out on Wednesday.

42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Far East Rand Hospital in Springs says the damage caused by this week's fire at one its psychiatric wards is estimated at nearly R80,000.

Patients and staff were evacuated after the blaze broke out on Wednesday.

Management said the blaze was allegedly started by a ward patient, but no one was injured.

Acting CEO Constance Ndobe said: “We have estimated it to be around R78,000. Currently, we are putting in the butler bars in the alternative toilets that the patients are using now.”

