CT authorities investigate rail-related deaths

Earlier this week, the body of a woman was set alight in a building at the Cape Town Station Deck.

FILE: Rail commuters wait on a platform at Mutual Station in Cape Town. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN
FILE: Rail commuters wait on a platform at Mutual Station in Cape Town. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Two rail-related deaths in Cape Town are under investigation after a man and woman died in separate incidents.

Earlier this week, the body of a woman was set alight in a building at the Cape Town Station Deck.

On Wednesday, a 45-year-old man died in what's suspected to be suicide near the old Clovelly Station in the Fish Hoek area.

The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said, “An inquest has been opened for investigation.”

Last month, a 17-year-old boy was killed while crossing a railway line near Diep River.

