Cricket SA CEO Moroe: World Cup tough on Proteas because it’s a mental game

Local
Despite the disappointing performance by the Proteas, Moroe said he was fully behind the Proteas.
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe said the Proteas Cricket World Cup campaign was tough because it is a mental game.
Speaking to 702 on Friday, Moroe said the performance by the Proteas was also frustrating.
“But in all honesty, I really think it is a mental game an there are mental sides of things that always let us down and put us under pressure, then we make wrong decisions and things don’t go our way.”
