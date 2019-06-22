Cricket SA CEO Moroe: World Cup tough on Proteas because it’s a mental game

Despite the disappointing performance by the Proteas, Moroe said he was fully behind the Proteas.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe said the Proteas Cricket World Cup campaign was tough because it is a mental game.

Speaking to 702 on Friday, Moroe said the performance by the Proteas was also frustrating.

“But in all honesty, I really think it is a mental game an there are mental sides of things that always let us down and put us under pressure, then we make wrong decisions and things don’t go our way.”

Despite the disappointing performance by the Proteas, Moroe said he was fully behind the Proteas.

