Canes overcome valiant Bulls to reach the final 4

The Hurricanes have reached the semi-finals for a fifth consecutive season after beating the Bulls in Wellington.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bulls took on the Hurricanes in the third quarter final of Super Rugby on Saturday.

The men from Pretoria were always in for a tough match up, playing away from home and against one of the most consistent sides throughout the regular season.

It was a cagey opening to the match with the both sides looking to dominate the kicking game.

The hosts would open the scoring through a penalty from Beauden Barrett after 11 minutes.

Two minutes later and the Bulls ran in the first try of the game. Warrick Gelant benefiting from some good line out play and smooth hands in the back line to cross the line.

That five-pointer seemed to bring some life into the match with TJ Perenara hitting back just five minutes later with his sides first try.

The Canes asserted their dominance and would run in a further two tries through Lam and Rayasi.

Despite their dominance in the latter stages of the half, the Bulls had the final say with Cornal Hendricks showing some good strength to shrug off a couple of tackles inside the 10 metre line to eventually dot down.

Handre Pollard converted as the sides went into the break with the hosts leading 24-14.

The Bulls would have been looking to carry that momentum into the second half, but it was the Canes who struck first through Rayasi.

The substitute scoring his second of the game after Pollard left a high-kick behind allowing Beauden Barrett to pounce and send the ball wide.

Rayasi went from hero to villain in the 52nd minute after he was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knockdown.

The away side made the most of their numerical advantage with Hendricks benefiting from a great Pollard cross kick.

Pollard would add the extra two points as the sides went into the final 20 minutes with the Canes leading 32-28.

The Bulls had their chances to go ahead throughout the final stages of the clash.

