Brumbies gallop into Super Rugby semis

JOHANNESBURG - The Brumbies booked a spot in the Super Rugby semi-finals on Saturday afternoon after beating the Sharks 38-13 at the GIO Stadium.

The hosts got off to the perfect start by scoring inside the first minute thanks to a smooth piece of play with Peter Samu dotting down. It was the perfect set-up for exemplary first-half performance.

The Sharks managed to reduce the gap to four points thanks to a brilliant kick from Curwin Bosch from just inside the Brumbies' half.

The joy was short-lived, however, as the Brumbies scored another try in the ninth minute. Fullback, Thomas Banks broke the line for the Brumbies followed by Rory Arnold finding Henry Speight on the right wing who sprinted to touch down in the corner. The try was brilliantly converted from next to the touchline. The Brumbies led 14-3 after 11 minutes.

In the 16th minute, Tyler Paul had to be withdrawn due to a shoulder injury, but the Natal side's morale would have been boosted after scoring a penalty to reduce the gap. That would be the last bit of joy they would have for the half. The Sharks conceded a penalty for off-side a quarter way into the match. Christian Lealiifano made no mistake. Samu scored his second try following a strong drive after a line-out. The conversion saw the score reach 24-6 in favour of the hosts by the 25th minute. The scoreboard wasn't altered until half time, but both teams opted to kick for touch whenever they were awarded penalties to get another five-pointer.

The Sharks were brilliant in the opening 20 minutes of the second half and dominated possession and put immense pressure on the Brumbies defence. Their efforts paid dividends as Andre Esterhuizen forced his way over the whitewash following a line-out. The try was converted to make it an 11-point game with 25 minutes to play.

The Sharks continued to fight for the try to really challenge the hosts heading into the final 10 minutes but were caught out twice in the final seven minutes to end their run in this season's Super Rugby campaign. In the 73rd minute, a Joe Powell try from the breakdown really dented the Sharks' hopes. A dummy pass helped him break the line and score the first points of the half for the Brumbies.

Matt Lucas scored the final try of the match following a brilliant break from Banks. The conversion was the final play of the match as the Brumbies ran out comfortable 38-13 victors.

Following the quarter-final results, these are the semi-final fixtures:

Crusaders v Hurricanes

Jaguares v Brumbies