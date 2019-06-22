View all in Latest
6 law enforcement officials taken into custody for allegedly accepting bribes

The Road Traffic Management Corporation said the group was arrested following investigations by the Hawks and the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit.

FILE: Law enforcement officials at the City of Cape Town Metro Police Training Academy. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Law enforcement officials at the City of Cape Town Metro Police Training Academy. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Six law enforcement officials, including traffic and police officers, were taken into custody in Mpumalanga on suspicion of corruption on Friday.

It's alleged the officials accepted bribes on the province’s roads during the 2018/19 festive period.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the group was arrested following investigations by the Hawks and the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit.

The corporation said the officials were deployed to some of the most hazardous routes in the country due to the number of road fatalities.

The RTMC’s Simon Zwane said: “It’s very concerning because these roads make Mpumalanga. It is one of the top provinces with a high number of accidents and during the festive season, Mpumalanga recorded a high of 102 fatalities.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

