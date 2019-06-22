21 victims of Limpopo Youth Day crash buried in mass funeral
Government offered support to the victim’s families. Several officials including Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will attend the funeral.
JOHANNESBURG – At least 21 people who were killed in a road accident in Limpopo last weekend will be laid to rest on Saturday in a mass funeral.
An overloaded minibus taxi carrying a group of mostly young people who were returning from Youth Day celebrations, collided
May their soul Rest In Peace #Maphalle24 @MbalulaFikile @AyandaAllieP @rtia_aarto @TransportLimCom @_ArriveAlive @_ArriveAlive @RAF_SA @TrafficRTMC @OtpLimpopo @EsethuOnDuty @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/DkwPLyIbKe— Department of Transport (@DoTransport) June 22, 2019
Twenty-four people, most of them pupils, were killed.
Officials say 19 of the victims were pupils at four local schools in villages around Bolobedu, while the other five were community members.
A total of 42 people died on Limpopo's roads during the long weekend which prompted a visit from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday.
Several officials will be in attendance including Mbalula, his deputy Dikeledi Magadzi and Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
