21 victims of Limpopo Youth Day crash buried in mass funeral

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
Go

21 victims of Limpopo Youth Day crash buried in mass funeral

Government offered support to the victim’s families. Several officials including Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will attend the funeral.

FILE: Two people in Limpopo have been confirmed dead and 81 others have been injured in a collision involving a bus and two other vehicles. PIcture: ER24
FILE: Two people in Limpopo have been confirmed dead and 81 others have been injured in a collision involving a bus and two other vehicles. PIcture: ER24
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – At least 21 people who were killed in a road accident in Limpopo last weekend will be laid to rest on Saturday in a mass funeral.

An overloaded minibus taxi carrying a group of mostly young people who were returning from Youth Day celebrations, collided

Twenty-four people, most of them pupils, were killed.

Officials say 19 of the victims were pupils at four local schools in villages around Bolobedu, while the other five were community members.

A total of 42 people died on Limpopo's roads during the long weekend which prompted a visit from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday.

Government offered support to the victim’s families.

Several officials will be in attendance including Mbalula, his deputy Dikeledi Magadzi and Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA