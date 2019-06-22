1 woman fatally shot, another injured in Cape Town

-
1 woman fatally shot, another injured in Cape TownLocal
-
I was told Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill me, witness tells Zondo commissionLocal
-
Weather conditions wreak havoc on Western Cape roadsLocal
-
Malaysia calls for "justice" and citizenship for Rohingya MuslimsWorld
-
6 law enforcement officials taken into custody for allegedly accepting bribesLocal
-
Trump dismisses sexual assault allegations levelled against him by US writerWorld
-
1 woman fatally shot, another injured in Cape TownLocal
-
I was told Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill me, witness tells Zondo commissionLocal
-
Weather conditions wreak havoc on Western Cape roadsLocal
-
6 law enforcement officials taken into custody for allegedly accepting bribesLocal
-
IFP: Justice system an 'enabler' of KZN political killingsLocal
-
SA Express subcontractor at Zondo commission: I was used for shady dealingsLocal
Popular Topics
-
SA Express subcontractor at Zondo commission: I was used for shady dealingsLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Babadi Tlatsana continues testimonyPolitics
-
IFP’s Hlengwa vows to serve with integrity, diligence as Scopa chairPolitics
-
KZN ANC calls for thorough investigation into former mayor’s murderPolitics
-
Public financial management practices 'not followed' in R400m SA Express dealLocal
-
UPDATE: Parliamentary spokesperson says no arrest warrant for Thandi ModisePolitics
Popular Topics
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about littleOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
Popular Topics
-
SA Express subcontractor at Zondo commission: I was used for shady dealingsLocal
-
Busa demands time frame on plans for Eskom from RamaphosaBusiness
-
Huawei files lawsuit against US Commerce Department over seized equipmentBusiness
-
Rand inches back up in wake of Ramaphosa speech, stocks slideBusiness
-
Over 2,000 jobs at risk as MultiChoice restructures business modelBusiness
-
Money-laundering watchdog to clamp down on cryptocurrenciesWorld
Popular Topics
-
Nicki Minaj married?Lifestyle
-
Jumpin' Jack Flash Jagger back on stage after heart surgeryLifestyle
-
Indonesian YouTube stars get chance for university placeLifestyle
-
Penelope Cruz is 'angry' about the 'taboo' surrounding menopauseLifestyle
-
Dame Judi Dench slams 'cruel' dog meat festivalLifestyle
-
19 dummies found in dog’s stomachLifestyle
-
Tiffany Haddish slams anti-abortion lawsWorld
-
Steve Hofmeyr's recent controversiesLocal
-
Mahershala Ali, Chris Hemsworth among next Hollywood Walk of Fame starsLifestyle
-
Canes overcome valiant Bulls to reach the final 4Sport
-
Desiree Ellis’ best moment during the FIFA Women's CupSport
-
Malinga's 'basic plan' confounds England in dramatic World Cup clashSport
-
Govt calls on SA to rally behind Bafana BafanaSport
-
How Africa Cup of Nations worksSport
-
Pain free Murray marks return with doubles winSport
Popular Topics
-
De Kock urges South Africa to keep calm as World Cup pressure mountsSport
-
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
Popular Topics
-
19 dummies found in dog’s stomachLifestyle
-
Steve Hofmeyr's recent controversiesLocal
-
Everything you need to know from Sona 2019Politics
-
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's SonaPolitics
-
The moment a Khoisan praise singer ushered in President RamaphosaPolitics
-
Marilyn Monroe's Seven Year Itch gets snatchedLifestyle
-
Bonang adds film producer to list of accomplishmentsLifestyle
-
Floyd Shivambu: The EFF has never disrupted ParliamentPolitics
-
Duduzane Zuma judgment set for 12 JulyLocal
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
1 woman fatally shot, another injured in Cape Town
It's understood the two women were inside a house during the attack.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town ward councillor said one woman has been killed and another seriously wounded following a shooting in Bonteheuwel.
The incident took place after 2 pm on Saturday.
It's understood the two women were inside a house during the attack.
Police confirmed the incident.
Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the shooting does not seem gang related.
“One of the young ladies has, unfortunately, passed on. We do not know the motive behind the shooting. It’s a huge shock to residents, both these young ladies were not involved in any gang-activities. We’re hoping police will get to the bottom of this.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
First Khoisan praise singer at Sona labelled a conmanone day ago
-
I was told Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill me, witness tells Zondo commissionone hour ago
-
Weather conditions wreak havoc on Western Cape roads3 hours ago
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts3 days ago
-
SA Express subcontractor at Zondo commission: I was used for shady dealings5 hours ago
-
Why MultiChoice will be cutting jobs9 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.