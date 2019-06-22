1 woman fatally shot, another injured in Cape Town

It's understood the two women were inside a house during the attack.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town ward councillor said one woman has been killed and another seriously wounded following a shooting in Bonteheuwel.

The incident took place after 2 pm on Saturday.

It's understood the two women were inside a house during the attack.

Police confirmed the incident.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the shooting does not seem gang related.

“One of the young ladies has, unfortunately, passed on. We do not know the motive behind the shooting. It’s a huge shock to residents, both these young ladies were not involved in any gang-activities. We’re hoping police will get to the bottom of this.”

