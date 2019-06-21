Zuma yet to indicate his availability to appear at Zondo commission

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma was yet to indicate to the state capture commission of inquiry if he intended to honour its request to testify in July.

The commission had set aside 15 to 19 July for Zuma's appearance after he was implicated in state capture by several witnesses including former GCIS director-general Themba Maseko and former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

The commission’s spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said: “And so far, the commission has not been furnished with the undertaking that he will appear before the commission on the given dates.

“The commission is currently fretting on the fact that after six weeks since the requested that it be furnished with the undertaking, it has not been furnished with the undertaking and we’ll take such decision as it deems appropriate in due course.”