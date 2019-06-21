15-year sentence for Zim drug smuggler caught in WC

Esther Chakaira was arrested last October near the Karoo town and she was found with tik.

CAPE TOWN - A Zimbabwean drug smuggler has been sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment by the Beaufort West Regional Court.

Esther Chakaira (23) was arrested last October near the Karoo town and she was found with tik.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Potjie said Chakaira was apprehended after tik was found in the luggage compartment of a passenger bus that was travelling through Beaufort West towards Cape Town.

“This harsh sentence imposed on such a young peddler should act as a deterrent and warning to other potential mules to rather obey the laws of our country in being citizens of exemplary stature. This conviction also enhances and demonstrates the trust we have in our judicial system,” Potjie said.

The drugs had an estimated street value of R350, 000.

Chakaira will spend the next 15 years of her life behind bars after the magistrate sentenced her to 14 years for the drug offence and a further year-imprisonment for being in the country illegally.