15-year sentence for Zim drug smuggler caught in WC
Esther Chakaira was arrested last October near the Karoo town and she was found with tik.
CAPE TOWN - A Zimbabwean drug smuggler has been sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment by the Beaufort West Regional Court.
Esther Chakaira (23) was arrested last October near the Karoo town and she was found with tik.
Police spokesperson Malcolm Potjie said Chakaira was apprehended after tik was found in the luggage compartment of a passenger bus that was travelling through Beaufort West towards Cape Town.
“This harsh sentence imposed on such a young peddler should act as a deterrent and warning to other potential mules to rather obey the laws of our country in being citizens of exemplary stature. This conviction also enhances and demonstrates the trust we have in our judicial system,” Potjie said.
The drugs had an estimated street value of R350, 000.
Chakaira will spend the next 15 years of her life behind bars after the magistrate sentenced her to 14 years for the drug offence and a further year-imprisonment for being in the country illegally.
Popular in Local
-
First Khoisan praise singer at Sona labelled a conman
-
Brrr! Cold front hits Cape Town
-
UPDATE: Parliamentary spokesperson says no arrest warrant for Thandi Modise
-
Malema slams court over order to pay Manuel R500k
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
Looted R15 billion could be returned to the state – Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.