Zimbabwe deny boycott threat for Cup of Nations opener
According to Zimbabwean media, the national team was threatening to boycott Egypt encounter over a dispute with Zifa officials about daily allowances and bonuses.
CAIRO - Zimbabwe's Football Association (Zifa) has denied local reports the team is considering boycotting Friday's opening match against Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt in Cairo over a pay dispute.
"Zifa would like to reiterate that the Warriors have remained focused ahead of opening Group A match against Egypt," the governing body said in a statement published late on Thursday.
"Zifa and Warriors have signed a contract and both parties will honour and respect all contractual obligations," it added.
"Warriors have not ventured in any industrial action or strike as reported in some social media circles," Zifa said.
Zimbabwe are appearing at the tournament for the fourth time and have never advanced beyond the first round.
