Armed robbers get away with 500 loaves of bread in Zim - state media

-
Mentally challenged man missing from SA since 2013 found alive in eSwatiniLocal
-
Money-laundering watchdog to clamp down on cryptocurrenciesWorld
-
Spain's Supreme Court to settle 'Wolf Pack' sex abuse caseWorld
-
Public financial management practices 'not followed' in R400m SA Express dealLocal
-
Pandor: I told Zindzi Mandela to act accordingly, mind her languageLocal
-
15-year sentence for Zim drug smuggler caught in WCLocal
-
Public financial management practices 'not followed' in R400m SA Express dealLocal
-
Pandor: I told Zindzi Mandela to act accordingly, mind her languageLocal
-
15-year sentence for Zim drug smuggler caught in WCLocal
-
Govt won't allow blackout at SABC, says Ndabeni-AbrahamsLocal
-
Govt, private sector must work together to reduce youth unemployment - GordhanLocal
-
Another EC teen boy dies after botched circumcisionLocal
Popular Topics
-
UPDATE: Parliamentary spokesperson says no arrest warrant for Thandi ModisePolitics
-
Ramaphosa's job creation promise is not enough, says CosatuPolitics
-
Patricia de Lille still wants apology from DAPolitics
-
IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa elected as new Scopa chairLocal
-
How will economy be stabilised? Business Unity SA asks RamaphosaLocal
-
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizensPolitics
Popular Topics
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about littleOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Public financial management practices 'not followed' in R400m SA Express dealLocal
-
Naspers reports 25% rise in full-year core profitsBusiness
-
Ramaphosa's job creation promise is not enough, says CosatuPolitics
-
Reserve Bank expected to cut rates soonBusiness
-
How will economy be stabilised? Business Unity SA asks RamaphosaLocal
-
Vodacom unit to sell operations in four African marketsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Dame Judi Dench slams 'cruel' dog meat festivalLifestyle
-
19 dummies found in dog’s stomachLifestyle
-
Tiffany Haddish slams anti-abortion lawsWorld
-
Steve Hofmeyr's recent controversiesLocal
-
Mahershala Ali, Chris Hemsworth among next Hollywood Walk of Fame starsLifestyle
-
Emeli Sande 'doubted' music career during anxiety battleLifestyle
-
Marilyn Monroe's Seven Year Itch gets snatchedLifestyle
-
Behind the spotlight: The people working behind the scenes at Sona 2019Local
-
Bonang adds film producer to list of accomplishmentsLifestyle
-
How Africa Cup of Nations worksSport
-
Pain free Murray marks return with doubles winSport
-
Brumbies wary of Sharks as semis loomSport
-
Tendai Mtawarira's book launch delayed after Peter de Villiers criticismSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
Pilot David Henderson named in Sala manslaughter arrestSport
Popular Topics
-
De Kock urges South Africa to keep calm as World Cup pressure mountsSport
-
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
Popular Topics
19 dummies found in dog’s stomach
-
Steve Hofmeyr's recent controversiesLocal
-
Everything you need to know from Sona 2019Politics
-
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's SonaPolitics
-
The moment a Khoisan praise singer ushered in President RamaphosaPolitics
-
Marilyn Monroe's Seven Year Itch gets snatchedLifestyle
-
Bonang adds film producer to list of accomplishmentsLifestyle
-
Floyd Shivambu: The EFF has never disrupted ParliamentPolitics
-
Duduzane Zuma judgment set for 12 JulyLocal
-
Homeless people after latest murder: 'We don’t know who’s next'Local
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
- Fri
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
Armed robbers get away with 500 loaves of bread in Zim - state media
On Friday, state media reported that the armed robbers held up the bread van while it made deliveries to a shopping centre in Harare's Glen Norah suburb.
HARARE - As severe bread shortages grip Zimbabwe, it's being reported that armed robbers held up a bread delivery van in Harare and got away with hundreds of loaves.
Shortages of foreign currency needed to import wheat were behind the latest shortages.
On Friday, state media reported that the armed robbers held up the bread van while it made deliveries to a shopping centre in Harare's Glen Norah suburb.
The gang, armed with pistols, overpowered the drivers and got away with 500 loaves of bread.
Bread is very scarce at the moment and is reportedly fetching high prices on the informal market.
Tafadzwa Musarara, the head of the Miller’s Association, said this week that seven million US dollars had been released by the central bank to import wheat stored in Beira.
He said this would be enough to last the country for just over two weeks.
Popular in Africa
-
15-year sentence for Zim drug smuggler caught in WCone hour ago
-
Zimbabwe deny boycott threat for Cup of Nations openerone hour ago
-
MDC announces new appointments to top leadershipone day ago
-
SANDF can’t confirm casualties on Mozambique side after shooting2 days ago
-
Kenyan court convicts three for aiding deadly Islamist attack on universityone day ago
-
Egyptian authorities 'prevented' Moursi's hometown burial4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.