Armed robbers get away with 500 loaves of bread in Zim - state media

On Friday, state media reported that the armed robbers held up the bread van while it made deliveries to a shopping centre in Harare's Glen Norah suburb.

Bread. Picture: Pixabay.
Bread. Picture: Pixabay.
2 hours ago

HARARE - As severe bread shortages grip Zimbabwe, it's being reported that armed robbers held up a bread delivery van in Harare and got away with hundreds of loaves.

Shortages of foreign currency needed to import wheat were behind the latest shortages.

On Friday, state media reported that the armed robbers held up the bread van while it made deliveries to a shopping centre in Harare's Glen Norah suburb.

The gang, armed with pistols, overpowered the drivers and got away with 500 loaves of bread.

Bread is very scarce at the moment and is reportedly fetching high prices on the informal market.

Tafadzwa Musarara, the head of the Miller’s Association, said this week that seven million US dollars had been released by the central bank to import wheat stored in Beira.

He said this would be enough to last the country for just over two weeks.

