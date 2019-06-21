Arrest warrant issued for Thandi Modise over animal abuse allegations - report

The South African Broadcasting Corporation is reporting the warrant was issued by a Potchefstroom court after she failed to appear on Friday to answer to animal abuse charges.

CAPE TOWN - A warrant of arrest has reportedly been issued for the National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

It's alleged Modise left her North West farm unattended in 2014, leading to the deaths of dozens of animals.