Vodacom unit to sell operations in four African markets

-
Vodacom unit to sell operations in four African marketsBusiness
-
Rand falls after Ramaphosa speech seen lacking detailsBusiness
-
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizensPolitics
-
NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MPPolitics
-
'Local is lekker' on Sona's red carpetLocal
-
Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management systemLocal
-
Vodacom unit to sell operations in four African marketsBusiness
-
Rand falls after Ramaphosa speech seen lacking detailsBusiness
-
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizensPolitics
-
NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MPPolitics
-
'Local is lekker' on Sona's red carpetLocal
-
Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management systemLocal
Popular Topics
-
NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MPPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
Justice is the return of the land - MalemaLocal
-
Malema: ‘The president has no privilege of dreaming’Politics
-
Smart city and bullet train - Ramaphosa tells citizens to dream bigPolitics
-
Zuma yet to indicate his availability to appear at Zondo commissionLocal
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about littleOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand falls after Ramaphosa speech seen lacking detailsBusiness
-
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizensPolitics
-
Ramaphosa's plan to create 2 million jobs for unemployed youthLocal
-
Pie in the sky: Opposition parties uninspired by Ramaphosa’s addressPolitics
-
Looted R15 billion could be returned to the state – RamaphosaPolitics
-
Everything you need to know from Sona 2019Politics
Popular Topics
-
Emeli Sande 'doubted' music career during anxiety battleLifestyle
-
Marilyn Monroe's Seven Year Itch gets snatchedLifestyle
-
Behind the spotlight: The people working behind the scenes at Sona 2019Local
-
Bonang adds film producer to list of accomplishmentsLifestyle
-
'Avengers: Endgame' leads 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominationsLifestyle
-
Mathew Knowles: There's still segregation in the music industryLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie becomes 'Time' magazine contributing editorLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 19 June 2019Local
-
Autonomous production car launched by Uber & VolvoLifestyle
-
Brumbies wary of Sharks as semis loomSport
-
Tendai Mtawarira's book launch delayed after Peter de Villiers criticismSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
Pilot David Henderson named in Sala manslaughter arrestSport
-
Fifa expected to take over the running of African footballSport
-
Nadal to prepare for Wimbledon at Hurlingham eventSport
Popular Topics
-
De Kock urges South Africa to keep calm as World Cup pressure mountsSport
-
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
Popular Topics
-
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's SonaPolitics
-
The moment a Khoisan praise singer ushered in President RamaphosaPolitics
-
Marilyn Monroe's Seven Year Itch gets snatchedLifestyle
-
Bonang adds film producer to list of accomplishmentsLifestyle
-
Floyd Shivambu: The EFF has never disrupted ParliamentPolitics
-
Duduzane Zuma judgment set for 12 JulyLocal
-
Homeless people after latest murder: 'We don’t know who’s next'Local
-
Autonomous production car launched by Uber & VolvoLifestyle
-
Warm welcome for Banyana Banyana after World Cup exitSport
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
- Fri
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
Vodacom unit to sell operations in four African markets
Separately, Vodacom also announced an agreement to sell the unit’s operations in Nigeria, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire to Synergy Communications.
BENGALURU - South African mobile phone operator Vodacom Group Ltd on Friday said it has entered an agreement to sell it's Business Africa unit’s Angolan operations and assets to Internet Technologies Angola for an undisclosed amount.
Separately, Vodacom, which is majority owned by Vodafone Group Plc, also announced an agreement to sell the unit’s operations in Nigeria, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire to Synergy Communications.
Vodacom said it will no longer service enterprise customers directly in any of the four markets but will continue to service clients through local service providers.
Timeline
-
Vodacom earnings fall 6.6% on black share scheme39 days ago
-
Can MTN, Vodacom face legal action over Competition Commission findings?56 days ago
-
Here’s how much MTN & Vodacom charge for data in other countries57 days ago
-
Vodacom, MTN fleecing SA consumers, especially the poor - Competition Commission57 days ago
Popular in Business
-
Looted R15 billion could be returned to the state – Ramaphosa6 hours ago
-
Everything you need to know from Sona 20196 hours ago
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts2 days ago
-
Ramaphosa's ambitious 7-pronged plan for SA15 hours ago
-
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizensone hour ago
-
Pie in the sky: Opposition parties uninspired by Ramaphosa’s address5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.