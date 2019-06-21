'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's Sona
Christa Eybers & Bertram Malgas & Cindy Archillies & Abigail Javier | Politicians react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address where he outlined seven priorities for the new administration.
Comments
