Rand falls after Ramaphosa speech seen lacking details
At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at 14.3800 per dollar, 0.2% weaker than its New York close on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar in early trade on Friday, as markets digested President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address which some analysts said lacked detail on how he plans to fix the ailing economy.
At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at 14.3800 per dollar, 0.2% weaker than its New York close on Thursday.
On Thursday evening, in his first state of the nation address since leading his party to victory in a 8 May election, Ramaphosa pledged to grow the economy, create jobs and reaffirmed a commitment to land redistribution.
But opposition party leaders and analysts said the speech was short on detail on how Ramaphosa would fulfil his pledges.
“While the tone of the address was upbeat and positive, the country remains in the dark as to what exactly the turnaround plan for the economy will entail,” Bianca Botes, a Treasury partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, wrote in a note.
“The overall picture for South Africa has not changed, with many key policy questions still remaining unanswered.”
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose by 4.5 basis points to 8.095%.
Ramaphosa also pledged to speed up R230 billion of support for struggling power utility Eskom, which he said was too vital to be allowed to fail.
“There was a surprising lack of detail on Eskom which will disappoint both the energy industry and markets,” said Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex.
“We are now waiting for speeches from Department of Public Enterprises and National Treasury to lay out further details, especially on any new conditionality, for the appropriations bill and for a white paper actually laying out what Eskom and wider energy policy is.”
WATCH: Everything you need to know from Sona 2019
Popular in Business
-
Looted R15 billion could be returned to the state – Ramaphosa
-
Everything you need to know from Sona 2019
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizens
-
Ramaphosa's ambitious 7-pronged plan for SA
-
Pie in the sky: Opposition parties uninspired by Ramaphosa’s address
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.