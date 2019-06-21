Ramaphosa appoints 5 judges to Supreme Court of Appeal
The appointments follow recommendations made by The Judicial Service Commission and include justices Daniel Dlodlo, Caroline Nicholls, as well as Fikile Mokgohloa.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal, three of which are women.
The appointments follow recommendations made by The Judicial Service Commission and include justices Daniel Dlodlo, Caroline Nicholls, as well as Fikile Mokgohloa.
Justices Yvonne Mbatha and Clive Plasket have also been named.
In a statement released on Friday night, the Presidency said the appointments were in line the with prescripts of sections 174 of the constitution.
It said the women representation was a reflection of government's ongoing commitment to transform the bench.
The President also wished the justices well in their new positions.
“These appointments - of which three are women - reflect government’s commitment to the ongoing transformation of the Bench,” president Ramaphosa said.
Popular in Local
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts
-
First Khoisan praise singer at Sona labelled a conman
-
Brrr! Cold front hits Cape Town
-
Pandor: I told Zindzi Mandela to act accordingly, mind her language
-
Looted R15 billion could be returned to the state – Ramaphosa
-
Illegal Viagra manufacturer expected to appear in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.