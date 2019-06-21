Ramaphosa appoints 5 judges to Supreme Court of Appeal

The appointments follow recommendations made by The Judicial Service Commission and include justices Daniel Dlodlo, Caroline Nicholls, as well as Fikile Mokgohloa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal, three of which are women.

Justices Yvonne Mbatha and Clive Plasket have also been named.

In a statement released on Friday night, the Presidency said the appointments were in line the with prescripts of sections 174 of the constitution.

It said the women representation was a reflection of government's ongoing commitment to transform the bench.

The President also wished the justices well in their new positions.

