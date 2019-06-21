Ramaphosa appoints 5 judges to Supreme Court of Appeal

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Ramaphosa appoints 5 judges to Supreme Court of Appeal

The appointments follow recommendations made by The Judicial Service Commission and include justices Daniel Dlodlo, Caroline Nicholls, as well as Fikile Mokgohloa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in a joint sitting of Parliament on 20 June 2019. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in a joint sitting of Parliament on 20 June 2019. Picture: GCIS
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal, three of which are women.

The appointments follow recommendations made by The Judicial Service Commission and include justices Daniel Dlodlo, Caroline Nicholls, as well as Fikile Mokgohloa.

Justices Yvonne Mbatha and Clive Plasket have also been named.

In a statement released on Friday night, the Presidency said the appointments were in line the with prescripts of sections 174 of the constitution.

It said the women representation was a reflection of government's ongoing commitment to transform the bench.

The President also wished the justices well in their new positions.

“These appointments - of which three are women - reflect government’s commitment to the ongoing transformation of the Bench,” president Ramaphosa said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA