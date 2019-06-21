Public financial management practices 'not followed' in R400m SA Express deal
Kutlwano Phatudi testified at the commission on Friday and said she queried payments to Koroneka Trading and Projects, which is a management company that was contracted under SA Express.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Department of Safety and Transport CFO Kutlwano Phatudi told the state capture commission that SA Express was awarded a R400 million deal without public financial management practices being followed.
She said she only became aware of the signed agreement when Koroneka submitted a claim to be paid and she queried it.
“Koroneka was around R20 million and SA Express was around R51 million. I refused to process the management company’s invoice... I questioned the basis for paying Koroneka,” she said.
Phatudi’s testimony followed that of the airline’s security manager Timothy Ngwenya, who alleged that former Cabinet ministers Lynne Brown and Dipuo Peters, as well as former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, were implicated in receiving bribes for the deal.
