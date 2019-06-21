Police investigate after discovery of foetus in FlySafair toilet

Technical crew members made the discovery while cleaning the waste management system of one of the airline’s planes.

WARNING: Please note the following story may be disturbing to sensitive readers.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating who is responsible for the disposal of a foetus on a FlySafair plane on Friday.

Technical crew members made the discovery while cleaning the waste management system of one of the airline’s planes.

This happened while passengers were already on-board waiting for take-off at King Shaka International Airport. The plane was en route to Johannesburg.

FlySafair’s head of sales and distribution Kirby Gordon said they were providing the police with the details of passengers.

“We have availed ourselves to police for any other details that they might need and we are fully compliant in terms of aiding them in any way that we can.”