Patricia de Lille still wants apology from DA

In the run-up to they May elections, the DA claimed De Lille had been fired as Cape Town’s mayor when in fact she resigned.

FILE: Good party leader and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille is sticking to her demand that the Democratic Alliance (DA) apologise to her.

In the run-up to the May elections, the DA claimed De Lille had been fired as Cape Town’s mayor when in fact she resigned.

De Lille, whose now a Cabinet minister, then took up the issue with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The Electoral Court set aside the commission’s order that the DA apologise to the Good party leader.

De Lille said she stood by her view that the DA lied to the electorate about how she left the party. DA canvassers were instructed to tell potential voters De Lille was sacked over corruption allegations. She actually resigned.

“I had a separate case with the DA where I was taking them on, on the basis that they lied. And I continue to say they lied,” De Lille said.

The DA, in fact, asked De Lille to step down as Cape Town’s first citizen, which lead to the charges against her being dropped.

De Lille warned that she is ready to take on anyone who spreads lies about her.

