Pandor: I told Zindzi Mandela to act accordingly, mind her language

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Pandor: I told Zindzi Mandela to act accordingly, mind her language

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said on Friday she's called out Mandela over tweets she sent out recently.

FILE: Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: GCIS
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela's been effectively told to watch her language.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said on Friday she called out Mandela over tweets she sent out recently. In one tweet she said apartheid apologists’ time was over and that they would not rule again. The message and several others have drawn criticism.

WATCH: Zindzi Mandela courts controversy with tweets

Pandor said she spoke to Mandela.

The minister said she reminded Mandela to adhere to the social media policy guiding public servants.

“I informed her that she’s a diplomat and I expect diplomatic conduct from her.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA