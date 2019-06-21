Pandor: I told Zindzi Mandela to act accordingly, mind her language

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said on Friday she's called out Mandela over tweets she sent out recently.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela's been effectively told to watch her language.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said on Friday she called out Mandela over tweets she sent out recently. In one tweet she said apartheid apologists’ time was over and that they would not rule again. The message and several others have drawn criticism.

Pandor said she spoke to Mandela.

The minister said she reminded Mandela to adhere to the social media policy guiding public servants.

“I informed her that she’s a diplomat and I expect diplomatic conduct from her.”