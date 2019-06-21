Over 2,000 jobs at risk as MultiChoice restructures business model

The process was expected to last over the next two months.

JOHANNESBURG - Pay TV operator MultiChoice said on Friday it planned to start Section 189 consultations, which may lead to retrenchments with over 2,000 employees at its call centres and walk-in services.

The process was expected to last over the next two months. Although the process may lead to retrenchments, the company said it hoped to minimise the impact while offering support to those who would be directly affected.

This comes as the company restructured its business model to keep up with changing trends and demands of its customers.

Just this week, MultiChoice announced its results for the financial year ended March 2019 which showed that the group generated R50.1 billion in revenue, a 6% increase from the previous financial year.