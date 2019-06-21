Outrage over first Khoisan praise singer at Sona
Many people on social media were left touched by his recitation, seeing this as a picture of a South Africa where all languages are given fair representation.
JOHANNESBURG – Heritage activist Bradley Van Sitters who ushered Cyril Ramaphosa into the National Assembly ahead of the State of the Nation Address on Thursday has been labelled as a conman.
Namibian journalist Emil Seibeb has accused Van Sitters of fooling the entire nation by only using few words from the Khoisan language and using a lot from Khoekhoegowab language.
The moment a Khoisan praise singer ushered in President Ramaphosa
He took to social media to debunk Van Sitters' praise, saying the language was not used properly.
Seibeb called on the language experts to expedite research and inclusion of these languages in mainstream education so that people can learn about them quickly.
He says what happened at Sona was a misrepresentation of the language and that should not be celebrated.
"The media reports from the South African media houses is rather confusing or rather misleading because you should know that we have the Khoisan language and then we have got the Khoekhoegowab language, which is in no way, not even remotely related."
Many people on social media were left touched by his recitation, seeing this as a picture of a South Africa where all languages are given a fair representation.
For the first time in history, a Khoisan praise singer led the president of South Africa into parliament for Sona.
Popular in Local
-
Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management system
-
Justice is the return of the land - Malema
-
Looted R15 billion could be returned to the state – Ramaphosa
-
Malema slams court over order to pay Manuel R500k
-
Everything you need to know from Sona 2019
-
NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.