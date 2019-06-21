Old enemy can show the way for embattled Proteas

On 9 March 2015 at Adelaide Oval, a batting unit featuring Joe Root, Jos Buttler and captain Eoin Morgan was bowled out for 260 by Bangladesh.

LONDON - Four years ago, England were the laughing stock of the cricket world. Coach Peter Moores presided over a side that played the game as if stuck in a previous age.

On 9 March 2015 at Adelaide Oval, a batting unit featuring Joe Root, Jos Buttler and captain Eoin Morgan was bowled out for 260 by Bangladesh. Their 15-run defeat supplemented hammerings at the hands of Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka and ensured the Three Lions were knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage.

Today, the men in powder blue are a formidable outfit. The three names above have all scored hundreds at this year’s World Cup and are supported by power hitters with the bat and a devastating mix of world class talent with the ball. Only India can claim to be their equals.

Under coach Trevor Bayliss, England have transformed from no-hopers to world beaters in the space of a single World Cup cycle. If they can do it, so can South Africa who must now find a way of emerging from a train wreck. Senior players are set for retirement. Questions remain over Ottis Gibson’s future as coach. Much soul searching is predicted over the coming weeks. But if decisive action is taken, a new era of South African cricket could be on the horizon.

IGNORE FEAR OF FAILURE

The first ODI England played after the 2015 World Cup was against New Zealand in Birmingham two months later. They scored 408/9 before bowling the Black Caps out for 198. Buttler scored 129 off 77 balls. Root, the supposed anchor, bludgeoned 104 from 78. English cricket would never be the same again.

There have been failures, some more spectacular than others. Their shock loss against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Cardiff sticks out. As does Kagiso Rabada’s devastating opening spell at Lord’s in 2017 where he reduced England to 20/6.

In both those games, the English batters kept attacking, ignoring what the scoreboard said. That positive approach has engendered an innate belief in the batting unit that on their day they are unstoppable.

They do not fear failure. South African cricket, especially in high stakes World Cup matches, is defined by the emotion. But ignoring fear is not something that happens overnight. A child does not learn how to climb a tree without falling off a few branches. South Africa need to unshackle themselves from fear, especially with the bat. Over the next year or so they must go out and ignore the prospect of humiliation today with the hope of a brave new world tomorrow.

CAPTAIN MUST EMBODY CHANGE

Morgan is not a leader whose words are not supported by his actions. He asks nothing of his team that he is not willing to do himself. As he showed against Afghanistan on Tuesday, where he hit a record 17 sixes in a knock worth 148 off just 71 balls, he embodies the aggressive mantra that now defines his team.

Faf du Plessis is arguably the best pound for pound captain in the world right now. It is not his fault that the individuals who comprise his squad are not as skilled as those wearing the colours of England or India. He has proven himself in all formats but a tough decision must now be made regarding his captaincy.

Morgan has captained England for the duration of this four year cycle and if South Africa are to learn from their adversaries then a similar approach is required. At 34 years old, du Plessis is unlikely to be around in four years time. However, there is no obvious replacement at this stage which means his leadership qualities are still needed. What to do?

A successor must be named. That could be Aiden Markram or Quinton de Kock, two players who have deputised in du Plessis’ absence in the recent past, or perhaps Rassie van der Dussen, singled out for his leadership qualities by du Plessis in Wednesday’s post match presser. Either way, a name is needed.

This captain in waiting must be given the full backing of the board. He must be seen as an appendage of du Plessis’ while the veteran skipper plays out his final year in charge. Then when the time comes for du Plessis to abdicate, the new captain slots in seamlessly, taking hold of the wheel as if he’d been driving all along.

Naming the captain for the next World Cup now is a bold step. Form and injury might render such a decision moot. But by supporting the new leader now and allowing him time to make mistakes and learn on the job, the side he cultivates in his image over the next four years could be one that operates at the same efficiency as Morgan’s England.

UNIFIED ETHOS IN DOMESTIC CRICKET

When Morgan and Bayliss began putting in place their vision for 2019, they wanted players with the attributes play the brand of cricket they were looking for. What’s more, they wanted players who would not be daunted by the brighter lights of the international stage and who would back themselves to replicate their domestic game.

Over the next four years players at domestic level must be encouraged to play the type of cricket that the national coach and captain are looking for. Ignore the numbers. Wickets and runs do no tell a complete story. If the four year game plan revolves around power hitting in the middle overs then every academy in the country must do whatever it takes to develop that skill.

Domestic cricket coaches need to be singing from the same sheet. Provincial sides at age group level must be included in the plan. What is the point of cricket in South Africa if it is not all geared towards producing a Proteas team that is capable of winning a World Cup? If Cricket South Africa are serious about rectifying this egregious wrong that has afflicted fans (and players) for too long, then a single minded focus is required.

South Africa produces too many players who rightly deserve to be called world class for the trophy cabinet to remain bare. With England, India and Australia dominating the cricketing landscape both politically and economically, South Africa must find a way to punch above its weight. That can only happen through a unified vision, a clear leadership strategy and, most importantly, a brave approach free from the fear of failure.