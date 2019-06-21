NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MP
It is, however, unclear who would replace Zanele Magwaza Msibi, as this would be up to the NFP to decide who it sends to the National Assembly in her place.
CAPE TOWN - National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi was the latest Member of Parliament (MP) to resign from the National Assembly.
She joined a long list of African National Congress party MPs who have also resigned from Parliament, albeit for different reasons.
Magwaza Msibi joined Parliament in 2014 before approximately two-year absence after suffering an almost debilitating stroke. She was a deputy minister in President Jacob Zuma’s administration at the time.
She eventually recovered and returned to duty in 2016.
While her party didn’t perform well at this year’s elections and lost a couple of seats, Magwaza Msibi made another return to Parliament.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed her resignation on social media.
Resignation from National Assembly: Former Deputy Minister Ms Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi pic.twitter.com/nkUfSSS9kF— Moloto Mothapo (@MolotoMothapo) June 21, 2019
