NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MP

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

NFP leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi resigns as MP

It is, however, unclear who would replace Zanele Magwaza Msibi, as this would be up to the NFP to decide who it sends to the National Assembly in her place.

National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele ka Magwaza-Msibi in Parliament in 2014. Picture: GCIS.
National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele ka Magwaza-Msibi in Parliament in 2014. Picture: GCIS.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele Magwaza Msibi was the latest Member of Parliament (MP) to resign from the National Assembly.

She joined a long list of African National Congress party MPs who have also resigned from Parliament, albeit for different reasons.

Magwaza Msibi joined Parliament in 2014 before approximately two-year absence after suffering an almost debilitating stroke. She was a deputy minister in President Jacob Zuma’s administration at the time.

She eventually recovered and returned to duty in 2016.

While her party didn’t perform well at this year’s elections and lost a couple of seats, Magwaza Msibi made another return to Parliament.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed her resignation on social media.

It is, however, unclear who would replace Magwaza Msibi, as this would be up to the NFP to decide who it sends to the National Assembly in her place.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA