Govt won't allow blackout at SABC, says Ndabeni-Abrahams

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has issued another promise and reassured that government won't allow the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to slip deeper into financial crisis.

The public broadcaster's finances have been in dire straits and the SABC is desperate for a bailout. The entity was reportedly also struggling to find money to pay staff salaries.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said government would not let the SABC suffer. She said the public broadcaster needed to stay on the airwaves because it reached citizens in the most remote parts of the country.

But the company's finances are drying up fast. However, Ndabeni-Abrahams said there was nothing to worry about.

“There's the ANC and a caring government in South Africa. There is no way we can let the SABC go for a blackout. It has to serve its purpose and it will continue to serve it.”

National Treasury was reportedly finalising a cash injection for the SABC. But the minister would not say how much a possible bailout would be.

