Naspers reports 25% rise in full-year core profits

Spain's Supreme Court to settle 'Wolf Pack' sex abuse caseWorld
Public financial management practices 'not followed' in R400m SA Express dealLocal
15-year sentence for Zim drug smuggler caught in WCLocal
Sona praise poet accused of being conman: I used true version of languageLocal
19 dummies found in dog’s stomachLifestyle
Govt won't allow blackout at SABC, says Ndabeni-AbrahamsLocal
Govt, private sector must work together to reduce youth unemployment - GordhanLocal
Another EC teen boy dies after botched circumcisionLocal
Police investigate after discovery of foetus in FlySafair toiletLocal
UPDATE: Parliamentary spokesperson says no arrest warrant for Thandi ModisePolitics
Ramaphosa's job creation promise is not enough, says CosatuPolitics
Patricia de Lille still wants apology from DAPolitics
IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa elected as new Scopa chairLocal
How will economy be stabilised? Business Unity SA asks RamaphosaLocal
Pay for your electricity, Ramaphosa urges citizensPolitics
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about littleOpinion
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
Naspers reports 25% rise in full-year core profitsBusiness
Reserve Bank expected to cut rates soonBusiness
Vodacom unit to sell operations in four African marketsBusiness
Dame Judi Dench slams 'cruel' dog meat festivalLifestyle
Tiffany Haddish slams anti-abortion lawsWorld
Mahershala Ali, Chris Hemsworth among next Hollywood Walk of Fame starsLifestyle
Emeli Sande 'doubted' music career during anxiety battleLifestyle
Marilyn Monroe's Seven Year Itch gets snatchedLifestyle
Behind the spotlight: The people working behind the scenes at Sona 2019Local
Bonang adds film producer to list of accomplishmentsLifestyle
How Africa Cup of Nations worksSport
Pain free Murray marks return with doubles winSport
Brumbies wary of Sharks as semis loomSport
Tendai Mtawarira's book launch delayed after Peter de Villiers criticismSport
Pilot David Henderson named in Sala manslaughter arrestSport
De Kock urges South Africa to keep calm as World Cup pressure mountsSport
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
19 dummies found in dog’s stomach
Everything you need to know from Sona 2019Politics
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's SonaPolitics
The moment a Khoisan praise singer ushered in President RamaphosaPolitics
Floyd Shivambu: The EFF has never disrupted ParliamentPolitics
Duduzane Zuma judgment set for 12 JulyLocal
Homeless people after latest murder: 'We don’t know who’s next'Local
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
Naspers reports 25% rise in full-year core profits
The company said its core headline earnings from continuing operations stood at $3 billion, or 694 cents per share, in the year to end-March, compared with $2.4 billion or 553 cents per share the year before.
JOHANNESBURG - South African media and e-commerce giant Naspers on Friday reported a 25% rise in annual core headline earnings, thanks to reduced losses at its e-commerce business.
The company said its core headline earnings from continuing operations stood at $3 billion, or 694 cents per share, in the year to end-March, compared with $2.4 billion or 553 cents per share the year before.
Naspers had already flagged that its headline earnings and earnings per share would rise substantially.
Core headline EPS is Naspers’ main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items.
