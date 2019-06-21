View all in Latest
Naspers reports 25% rise in full-year core profits

The company said its core headline earnings from continuing operations stood at $3 billion, or 694 cents per share, in the year to end-March, compared with $2.4 billion or 553 cents per share the year before.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African media and e-commerce giant Naspers on Friday reported a 25% rise in annual core headline earnings, thanks to reduced losses at its e-commerce business.

The company said its core headline earnings from continuing operations stood at $3 billion, or 694 cents per share, in the year to end-March, compared with $2.4 billion or 553 cents per share the year before.

Naspers had already flagged that its headline earnings and earnings per share would rise substantially.

Core headline EPS is Naspers’ main profit measure that strips out non-operational and one-off items.

