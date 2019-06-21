Mentally challenged man missing from SA since 2013 found alive in eSwatini

Denzil Daniels was found by police in that country earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - A mentally challenged man from Delft, who'd been missing for six years, has been found alive in eSwatini formerly known as Swaziland.

His family had given up hope of ever seeing him alive again. It all started six years ago when Daniels disappeared from his home in Delft.

After opening a missing person docket with police and three years of fruitless searches, Daniels' mother gave up hope of ever seeing her son alive again.

The family even held a memorial service to bid him farewell without any proof he’d died.

Then last week, eSwatini police contacted their Cape Town counterparts informing them Daniels had been found apparently sleeping. The mentally challenged man was able to supply authorities with his mother's address.

Two Delft police officers have now in their personal capacity taken it upon themselves to fetch him at the border between South Africa and the small kingdom. The pair has appealed to the public for financial assistance.

One of the officers has told Eyewitness News he had not had any luck with getting help from his superiors.

Meanwhile, Daniels' family has also contacted Home Affairs for help.

