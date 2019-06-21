Mahershala Ali, Chris Hemsworth among next Hollywood Walk of Fame stars
The Walk of Fame committee has unveiled a list of 35 unique celebrities from the worlds of film, music, TV, performance, and radio who would be honoured in 2020.
LONDON - The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame Selection Committee has unveiled a list of 35 unique celebrities who would receive their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.
The committee has unveiled a list of 35 unique celebrities from the worlds of film, music, TV, performance, and radio who would be honoured in 2020, with the likes of Alicia Keys, Elvis Costello, Nigel Lythgoe, Dave Chappelle, Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali, Andy Cohen and Cindy Crawford also set to receive their spots.
Selection Committee chair Vin Di Bona said: "The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honourees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This year's choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognise the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood."
Recipients have two years to schedule their ceremonies from the date of being selected.
One person who hadn't made the list for next year was the late Carrie Fisher, whose Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, who recently suggested his friend should get a spot in place of former Apprentice star and current US President, Donald Trump.
Earlier this week, the Child's Play star shared a 2018 article calling for the president's star to be replaced and added on Twitter: "Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him....)#AStarForCarrie (sic)"
However, stars were never removed from the walk and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce explained that, while they would love for Fisher - who passed away in December 2016 - to feature on the walk, she wasn't eligible yet.
Spokesperson Ana Martinez said: "We would love for Carrie Fisher to have a star, but the application has to be submitted on the fifth anniversary of her death."
In addition, a family member would have to agree to the installation and pay out around $50,000 for the spot.
2020 Hollywood Walk of Fame honourees:
MOTION PICTURES:
Mahershala Ali
Batman
Ruth E. Carter
Laurence Fishburne
Chris Hemsworth
Spike Lee
Julia Roberts
Octavia Spencer
Lina Wertmüller
TELEVISION:
Christina Applegate
Andy Cohen
Cindy Crawford
Terry Crews
Harry Friedman
Kathie Lee Gifford
Nigel Lythgoe
Milo Ventimiglia
Burt Ward
Wendy Williams
Dr. Phil McGraw
Andy Kaufman (Posthumous)
RECORDING:
Elvis Costello
Sir Lucian Grainge
Billy Idol
50 Cent
Alicia Keys
Andy Madadian
Mo Ostin
Bobby Rydell
Alejandro Sanz
Tanya Tucker
Muddy Waters (Posthumous)
LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE:
Billy Porter
RADIO:
Susan Stamberg
More in Lifestyle
-
Emeli Sande 'doubted' music career during anxiety battle
-
Marilyn Monroe's Seven Year Itch gets snatched
-
Behind the spotlight: The people working behind the scenes at Sona 2019
-
Bonang adds film producer to list of accomplishments
-
'Avengers: Endgame' leads 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominations
-
Mathew Knowles: There's still segregation in the music industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.