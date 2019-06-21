'Local is lekker' on Sona's red carpet

The State of the Nation is of course, all about the policy and plans for the parliamentary year ahead but it's also become synonymous with flash style and red carpet moves.

CAPE TOWN – Many Members of Parliament and guests said they supported local artists to dress them for the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his second Sona for the year on Thursday night.

The address was, of course, all about the policy and plans for the parliamentary year ahead but it also became synonymous with flash style and red carpet moves.

Thursday night was no different as glitter, sequence and bright colours dominated the red carpet.

Some went traditional, wearing cultural attire, others stayed true to the phrase 'local is lekker', supporting South Africans designers to dress them for the event.

Even Ramaphosa kept his outfit local.

While fashion and political predictions took centre stage at the Parliamentary precinct, a veritable army of workers and entertainers had put in long hours to make sure that the event became a success.

The South African Navy Band filled the precinct with the sounds of Jazz and African beats as Members of Parliament and guests arrived. It took the 39-member band more than a month to prepare for this moment.

Thursday’s Sona was the first one the navy band played in the last 10 years.

Music director Lindela Madikizela said that made the Sona even more of an honour for the band.